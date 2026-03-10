Florida Parents Lied About Son's Cancer to Pocket Thousands of Dollars in Donations

Two Florida parents lied about their teenage son having cancer in order raise thousands of dollars in donations, according to police.

Edward Downing and Stephanie Skeris were arrested February 27 and charged with two counts of fraud and child neglect, according to Dixie County Sheriff's Office.

Downing, Skeris Told Community Members Their Son was Diagnosed with Cancer in 'Multiple Areas of His Body'

The scheme allegedly began in December 2024, after the pair took their son, now 15, to hospital. Despite doctors finding no evidence of cancer, Downing and Skeris allegedly began telling members of the community that their son was diagnosed with cancer in "multiple areas of his body."

The couple even hosted a fundraising event in March 2025 and as part of the donation drive, a local pizza donated $3 of every purchase towards the boy's supposed treatment, as reported by WCJB.

"Thanks to the owners of ocean pond and to the people that donated," Downing wrote on Facebook in April 2025, sharing a poster for a separate fundraiser.

"He is more that a son he's my little buddy a hero to some a parter in crime he's everything to me god bless everyone that supports him and i wont be beside your i will behind you if you fall i will be there to catch you," he wrote.

Couple Spent the Donations on Clothes, Meals, Fuel and Cash Withdrawals

The couple also set up a GoFundMe page to solicit further donations online for apparent cancer treatment and surgery, according to police. An investigation, conducted by the sheriff's criminal investigations division, revealed the years-long scheme and identified a bank account established and promoted as being used toward the teenager's medical expenses.

However, financial records showed that the donations were instead used by Downing and Skeris for personal purchases, including clothes, fuel, meals out, and cash withdrawals. The teenager was placed into protective care after both investigators and medical professionals identified concerns relating to his well-being and medical treatment.

Downing and Skeris were charged with scheme to defraud, communications fraud and neglect of child, third-degree felonies in Florida which carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The pair were released on bond following their arrest and a court date is yet to be set.

"The Dixie County Sheriff's Office recognizes the generosity and compassion of the community members and businesses who contributed in good faith, believing they were helping a child in need," the sheriff's department wrote online.