Fire Breaks out at Pakistani Restaurant in Singapore's Little India, 2 People Assessed for Smoke Inhalation

A fire broke out at a shophouse restaurant in Little India on Monday night, March 30, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

The incident occurred at around 8.10 pm at 10 Roberts Lane, a location linked to Bar B Q Tonight, a Pakistani cuisine restaurant.

At around 9 pm, multiple emergency vehicles, including at least three fire engines, two police fast response cars, and an ambulance, had already been deployed.

A police cordon was set up around the affected unit, extending across three adjoining shophouses, as firefighters worked to contain the situation and ensure public safety.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the fire originated from the restaurant's kitchen exhaust ducting. The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control using a water jet, preventing it from spreading further within the building.

Two individuals at the scene were assessed for smoke inhalation but they declined to be taken to hospital, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.

SCDF issued a reminder to food operators on the importance of regular maintenance. It urged stallholders to keep stoves and surrounding areas clean, and to ensure that exhaust ducts are free from grease buildup, which is a common fire hazard in commercial kitchens.

The authorities also advised that such ducting systems should be cleaned and serviced at least once a year.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.