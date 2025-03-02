Fact Check: Did George Lopez Offer to Kill Trump? Here's the Truth

Comedian and actor George Lopez is facing backlash after an Instagram comment about former President Donald Trump resurfaced on X. The controversy started when a screenshot of his comment circulated online, leading to calls for an FBI investigation.

The comment was made in response to a post claiming that Iranian authorities had placed a bounty on Trump's head. The Instagram account ChicanoWorldstar originally shared the post, which stated:

"Iranian authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump's head during the televised funeral of General Qasem Soleimani after he was assassinated last week. What are your thoughts?"

Lopez, now 63, responded in the comment section, writing: "We'll do it for half."

The post was shared in 2020, but the comment has resurfaced after political commentator Dom Lucre posted a screenshot on Saturday. Lucre captioned it:

"Hollywood comedian and actor George Lopez just offered to pay to get President Trump assassinated. Lopez responded to an X account that spoke about a bounty that Iranian authorities put on Trump's head and Lopez confirmed he could get the job done for half."

Social Media Outrage

The resurfaced comment triggered outrage on social media, with many demanding that authorities take action. Several users called for an investigation, arguing that such statements should have consequences.

"These people need to start going to jail for this. The left loves to talk about peace, yet they're always the first to endorse violence," one user wrote.

Another said, "Until a celebrity is locked up for threats, this will keep happening. Actor George Lopez offers to assassinate President Trump, and nothing is done."

A third user added, "Lopez should be held accountable. This is a serious threat."

Many users expressed disappointment in the comedian, with one saying, "I used to love George Lopez. He was so funny, but now he's just a shell of his former self. So sad."

Another commented, "I used to like him, but now he wants to assassinate a sitting president. Guess Kash Patel needs to pay him a visit."

The Truth About the Comment

Although Lopez did make the comment, it is not recent. The Instagram post he commented on was made in 2020, shortly after the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. The original post has since been deleted, but the resurfaced screenshot is causing fresh controversy.

Lopez has not publicly addressed the situation since the comment reappeared. However, in 2020, he clarified that his remark was a joke. Despite this, critics argue that such statements, even in jest, should not be taken lightly.

The resurfacing of the comment has reignited debates about the boundaries of free speech and whether public figures should be held accountable for past remarks.

So far, no legal action has been reported against Lopez regarding the comment. However, the backlash continues to grow online.