FACT CHECK: Did Chelsea Clinton Say She 'Tested Positive' for Mystery Illness? Here's the Truth

In late March, a claim began spreading online that says that Chelsea Clinton — the daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — had said she "tested positive" for an unspecified illness. The claim in no time went viral, with many trying to know the truth behind it.

There have been several claims about Chelsea Clinton floating on social media over the past few years. However, on most of the occasions, those claims have been proved to be false. This claim, like many of the past rumors, is false and baseless and after several fact checks has been labeled 'fake' and a piece of misinformation.

Origin of the Claim

For instance, on March 29, a Facebook user posted, "Chelsea Clinton admits that she tested positive for..." but did not include any additional details or context. The post featured a photo of Clinton along with text that said "see more," suggesting there was additional information.

However, the prompt wasn't clickable, and no further details were actually provided.

Similar claims also appeared on Threads and other Facebook posts, some dating back as far as December 2025. The rumor spread widely enough that readers got confused about the authenticity of the claim.

The claim led to extensive searches on Bing, DuckDuckGo, Google, and Yahoo to see if there was any credible reporting about Clinton's supposed illness. If the claim were true, it would likely have been covered by well-known news organizations such as The Associated Press or Reuters — but no such reports were found.

Completely False

In fact, the only reliable report that was found about Clinton being ill dates back to 1998, when the Los Angeles Times mentioned that she was briefly hospitalized with the flu at age 18.

She has also publicly spoken about following a gluten-free diet, which many reports have connected to celiac disease — a condition where the body cannot tolerate gluten. For instance, NBC's "Today" once highlighted her gluten-free wedding cake back in 2010.

In short, the rumor that spread in March 2026 is completely false. It appears to have originated from blog-style pages that use artificial intelligence (AI) to generate sensational or attention-grabbing stories about public figures. Based on that, the claim has been rated false.

These kinds of posts often take advantage of how quickly people share information on social media, drawing traffic to outside websites where the creators can earn money through ads.

Hence this claim is labeled 'false.'