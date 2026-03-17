Dubai Arrests Survivors of Iranian Drone Strike for Sharing Photos of the Aftermath with Their Families to Ease Worries that They Were Safe

Three "traumatized" survivors of an Iranian drone strike in Dubai have been arrested after they shared multiple photos of the aftermath with their loved ones, an action that reportedly violates strict security laws in the tightly controlled Gulf city.

Residents of the expat community in Creek Harbour said that they were simply trying to pacify worried family members after they were caught in last Wednesday's massive strike, which caused damage to their apartment building. "Instead of receiving victim support, they were locked up by Dubai police," Radha Stirling, CEO of the group Detained in Dubai — an organization that helps expats who have been arrested in the city — wrote on X.

No Mercy in Dubai

Anyone who shares videos or posts related to the war could face serious punishment under Dubai's strict cybercrime laws. Last week, authorities arrested a 60-year-old British tourist who was accused of filming Iranian missiles flying over the city, according to CNN.

The tourist was one of 21 people arrested on suspicion of using an "information technology tool to broadcast, publish, republish or circulate false news, rumors of provocative propaganda to incite public opinion or disturb public security."

Stirling also warned that even simply resharing or reposting content could lead to people facing charges under the law.

"In times of regional tension, authorities can become hypersensitive, and innocent mistakes can quickly escalate into extremely serious and dangerous situations for foreigners," she posted on her Detained in Dubai blog.

Strange Laws, No Guarantee of Safety

Stirling said that suspects can be kept in Criminal Investigation Department facilities, which have been criticized in the past for alleged human rights abuses. Meanwhile, officials in the United Arab Emirates have released the mugshots of 35 individuals accused of committing cybercrimes, according to Gulf News.

Authorities released the mugshots of 10 people on Saturday who are accused of spreading misleading content online, including posts about missiles being intercepted.

On Sunday, officials in Dubai announced that 25 more people had been arrested. Among them, 12 were accused of sharing footage related to the war.

Six people are alleged to have promoted a hostile state, while another seven reportedly shared material that had been created using artificial intelligence.