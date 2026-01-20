Denmark Sends Additional Troops to Greenland as Tensions with Trump Continue to Mount

Denmark on Monday stepped up its military presence in Greenland, sending additional troops to the strategically important Arctic region as tensions with President Trump continued to rise. Local broadcaster TV 2 reported that the Danish Armed Forces confirmed a new group of troops—hailed as "a substantial contribution"—was set to arrive at Greenland's main international airport on Monday night.

Maj. Gen. Søren Andersen, who leads Denmark's Arctic Command, said around 100 Danish troops are already on the ground in Nuuk, Greenland's capital. More soldiers are expected to be sent to Kangerlussuaq in western Greenland in the coming days, as tensions escalate between the United States and the Scandinavian nation.

Tensions Mount

The buildup follows recent remarks by Trump highlighting Greenland's strategic and military significance. In a Jan. 18 post on Truth Social, Trump accused Denmark of falling short when it comes to protecting Greenland from outside threats, sharply criticizing its handling of the territory's security.

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland,'" Trump wrote.

"Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!" he said.

On Monday, a statement revealed a text message exchange between Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre over Greenland and the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a 'right of ownership' anyway?" Trump said before adding that there were "no written documents; it's only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also," he said in part of the exchange.

"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT," he added.

Trump Adamant

Previously, Andersen told Reuters that the decision to deploy Danish troops was based on wider security needs in the Arctic, not in response to Trump's remarks. Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen echoed that view, saying Denmark has started expanding its military presence in and around Greenland in coordination with NATO allies, as part of a broader push to bolster Arctic defenses, according to Reuters.

Danish troops already stationed on the island could stay for a year or longer, with more rotations planned in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Jan. 15 that the presence of European forces would not change Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland.

"I don't think troops from Europe impact the president's decision-making process, nor does it impact his goal of the acquisition of Greenland at all," she told reporters.

The move to send more Danish troops came shortly after Trump announced that the U.S. would begin imposing a 10% import tax in February on goods from countries backing Denmark and Greenland, including Norway.