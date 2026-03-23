Debut of AI Actors in China Sparks Backlash Over Ethics and Identity Concerns

China's entertainment industry may be on the brink of a technological shift, but the arrival of artificial intelligence-generated actors has already ignited debate over creativity, ethics and consent.

Earlier this week, production house Youhug Media introduced two AI-generated personalities, Lin Xiyan and Qin Lingyue, positioning them as virtual actors under its banner. The company also rolled out official accounts for both figures on popular Chinese social media platforms Douyin and Xiaohongshu, where they began engaging audiences.

In introductory videos, the AI actors presented themselves as rising stars, promoting the dramas they purportedly "star" in. Much like human celebrities, they are expected to share curated glimpses of their "daily lives" and interact with followers online, blurring the line between fiction and reality.

However, the launch quickly drew criticism. Social media users began pointing out that the AI-generated faces appeared strikingly familiar. Lin Xiyan was said to resemble a composite of several established Chinese actresses, including Zhao Jinmai, Zhang Zifeng and Liang Jie. Meanwhile, Qin Lingyue was widely compared to actor Zhai Zilu.

These observations triggered a wave of concern over whether the AI models had been created by blending the facial features of real performers without their consent. The issue has raised questions about portrait rights and intellectual property, with some users tagging the actors' management teams and calling for legal action.

Critics described the concept as unsettling and ethically questionable, with some urging a boycott of AI-generated performers altogether. Others voiced deeper concerns about the future of storytelling, arguing that artificial simulations cannot replace the emotional depth and lived experience that human actors bring to their roles.

At the same time, the controversy has reignited broader discussions about the role of AI in creative industries. As technology advances, industry observers warn that unchecked adoption could disrupt an already competitive landscape, forcing professionals to grapple with questions about authenticity, ownership and the value of human artistry.

While AI-generated figures may offer new possibilities for production and marketing, their debut suggests that audiences are not yet ready to fully embrace a future where the stars on screen may no longer be human.