Dallas Man Kills Woman He Picked Up for Sexual Encounter After Getting 'Spooked' About Being Followed

Dallas police have arrested a man they believe shot and killed a woman after picking her up for a sexual encounter.

Yons Alshabli, 32, is charged with murder in connection with the death of the woman, who has not yet been identified. The woman's body was found in the parking lot of a northeast Dallas strip mall early last Tuesday morning, according to Fox 4 News.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, detectives went through surveillance footage from nearby businesses to identify Alshabli's car in the parking lot around the time of the murder.

During questioning, Alshabli first told detectives his car had been stolen. He later admitted he'd picked the woman up in the area and intended to pay her $70 for sex at a nearby motel.

But Alshabli allegedly got spooked by a pickup truck he thought was following them. He told detectives he gave the woman $10 and told her to get out of his car.

Alshabli claimed his gun accidentally went off during a struggle after the woman refused to get out of the car, the police document states. He admitted to pulling her body out of his car and leaving her in the parking lot. Police confirmed the woman did have a $10 bill in her hand when her body was found.

Alshabli's bond is set at $1,000,000.