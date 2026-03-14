Couple Drove 'Intellectually Disabled' Charlotte Man to Suicide by Blackmailing, Extorting Him so They Could Fuel Drug Habit

A North Carolina couple who admitted to targeting a vulnerable man with an intellectual disability by blackmailing and extorting him, leading to the man's suicide, has been sentenced to federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn, Jr. on Thursday ordered Trysten Anthony Cullon and Jade Ashlynn Stone, both 27, to serve 41 months and 27 months in prison, respectively. They were also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after they are released from prison, and to pay restitution in the amount of $26,699.65.

Cogburn handed down the sentences after the duo pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, authorities announced.

Cullon Stole Victim's Phone While He was Working at a Chick-fil-A so He and Stone Could Gain Access to His Financial Apps



According to prosecutors, the couple started targeting 37-year-old Charlotte man, Christopher John Tsoulos, for their "personal enrichment." The alleged scheme began on Sept. 5, 2024, when Cullon approached Tsoulos while he was working at a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At about 4:52 p.m., Tsoulos allowed Cullon to use his cellphone. Once he obtained Tsoulos' phone, Cullon met with Stone in the parking lot and fled. As the phone was unlocked, Cullon and Stone gained unfettered access to the financial applications on the phone, including mobile payment apps and Christopher's bank account.

Court records say the two had already created a new Gmail address and a Cash App account earlier that day as part of their plan. Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 7, Cullon and Stone made repeated unsuccessful attempts using Tsoulos' phone and Apple ID to obtain funds from Christopher's accounts, including Cash App, PayPal, and his bank account.

Cullon, Stone Then Used the Phone to Send Threatening Messages to Tsoulos' Family Members Accusing Him of Being a 'Pervert' and Threatening to Send Messages to His Employer



When those attempts failed, prosecutors say the pair turned to sextortion. Using the stolen phone, the defendants began sending threatening messages to Tsoulos' family members and associates, accusing him of being a "pervert" and threatening to spread humiliating allegations to his employer if they didn't get paid.

"Your son is a pervert and I'm going to let his job and everyone else in his family know that," read one of the messages sent out to a family member. "Unless you want me to ruin him and embarrass you I suggest you provide some compensation."

According to court filings, the defendants demanded $300 through Cash App. Additional messages threatened to accuse the victim of "harassing girls," visiting brothels, paying women for sexual images, and engaging in sexual activity with minors.

Tsoulos Shot Himself Out of Fear of Losing His Job or Going to Jail

As a result of the substantial emotional distress caused by the extortive and threatening text messages sent by Cullon and Stone and fearing he would lose his job or go to jail, Stoulos shot and killed himself on the front steps of his Charlotte home on Sept. 8. His father found his body the following morning.

"This case is heartbreaking," said Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. "There was not a dry eye in the courtroom at sentencing. To fuel their drug addiction, Cullon and Stone turned to preying on the most vulnerable among us. Christopher had a developmental disability and lent his phone to a stranger out of kindness – only to have that stranger, Cullon, use the phone to steal Christopher's money using financial apps. Even that wasn't enough – Cullon and Stone then stole the phone and threatened to spread lies about Christopher, which drove him to suicide," Ferguson added.