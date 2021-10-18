Claudia Resendiz-Florez: Illinois Woman Shoots Dead Man After He Refuses to Kiss Her and Instead Kisses Girlfriend

An Illinois woman shot dead a man last week after he and his girlfriend refused to kiss her, in a bizarre love triangle dispute, according to authorities. The incident happened when the three were drinking on Thursday night when suddenly a fight broke out between the three for refusing to kiss the woman.

Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, was arrested after the victim James P. Jones', 29, girlfriend called 911. Resendiz-Florez reportedly confessed to the shooting after police found the handgun on her. She has been charged with murder, according to Rolling Meadows Police Department.

Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy

Tragedy struck when the three had been drinking together on Thursday night when Resendiz-Florez asked Jones for a kiss, which he refused. Instead he kissed his girlfriend. Resendiz-Florez then asked for a kiss from Jones' girlfriend but she too declined. This somewhat angered Resendiz-Florez but she tried to keep her cool and asked Jones to kiss her again.

Jones declined this time too but Resendiz-Florez this time couldn't control herself, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. She then grabbed Jones' gun, tucked it beneath a couch cushion and pointed it at Jones.

Prosecutors said that Jones tried to lower the gun but was unsuccessful. According to police, Jones tried to push Resendiz-Florez's arm down and defend himself but she was so fast that she pulled the safety off and put her finger on the trigger and the gun went off, striking Jones once in the chest, the outlet reported.

Resendiz-Florez, however, didn't flee the scene. Jones' terrified girlfriend then ran to the other room and called 911. When officers arrived they found the gun on the suspect. Resendiz-Florez was arrested from the scene.

Insensitive Act of Vengeance

Jones, however, had died by that time. Police arrested Resendiz-Flores after she reportedly admitted to shooting Jones. She has been charged with first-degree murder and will be back in court on Tuesday. Resendiz-Flores's public defender Courtney Smallwood said during the bond hearing that her client is married but separated from her husband and is the sole caretaker for three young children.

The love triangle exploded after Resendiz-Flores reportedly moved in with Jones and his girlfriend at the Preserve Woodfield apartment complex in Rolling Meadows sometime back. However, Resendiz-Flores' public defender disputed suggestions that she lived with the couple, insisting that she was staying at her family home in Des Plaines.

An investigation is still on and police haven't given the name of Jones' girlfriend yet. It is also unclear where Resendiz-Flores' three children are right now.