New Video from Neighbor of Nancy Guthrie Captures Multiple Cars Driving Nearby Her Tucson Home on the Night She Was Kidnapped [WATCH]

New surveillance video from a neighbor of Nancy Guthrie shows multiple vehicles passing close to her Tucson home on the night investigators believe she was abducted. The video was captured by a Ring doorbell camera at a nearby home on a street-facing angle in the Catalina Foothills, located about seven minutes from Guthrie's one-acre property.

Time stamps on the edited-down clip show about a dozen cars passing through the area between 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. MST on February 1 — the same day Guthrie was reported missing. Investigators believe her abduction likely happened during that window. During that time frame, at least 12 vehicles were seen driving past the house.

Eagle-Eye View

It's still unclear whether any of those cars passed by more than once that night. The property is reportedly located on a quiet back road, far from major intersections, and sits roughly 2.5 miles from the home of the 84-year-old.

It's still not known whether any of those vehicles actually drove down Guthrie's street.

Residents in her Catalina Hills neighborhood have also said they noticed a suspicious man wandering slowly around the street in the weeks before she vanished.

"He didn't have your typical walking gear on, and he had his hat pulled really far over his eyes," neighbor Aldine Meister told Fox News Digital.

"He was kind of younger, and he just didn't look like he was going out for a walk," she added. "He just didn't fit."

Earlier doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's home showed a masked man lingering on her front porch on the night investigators believe she was taken. After realizing the camera was recording, the man appeared to intentionally block it using nearby branches.

Mystery Deepens

In the video, he is seen carrying a black Ozark Trail Hiker backpack while attempting to cover the camera's view. Authorities later found several items of clothing near Guthrie's home, including a pair of black gloves.

Separately, neighbors reported noticing a white van parked on the street a few days before her disappearance. However, investigators have not indicated that they are actively searching for any specific suspicious vehicle at this time.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, which are leading the investigation, have reportedly begun scaling back their on-site work. This week, they carried out what was described as a final, thorough sweep for evidence at Nancy Guthrie's million-dollar home.

Investigators are still examining evidence recovered from the property, including possible traces of blood. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that DNA testing could take as long as a year to complete.

More than 25 days after Guthrie disappeared, authorities say no suspects have been identified. In an effort to bring her home safely, her children — including "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie — have announced a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe return.