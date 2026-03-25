Senator Murphy Flags 'Mind-Blowing Corruption' After $1.5 Billion Futures Trade Before Trump's Iran Statement

Sen. Chris Murphy has alleged "mind blowing corruption" after reports of an unusually large $1.5 billion futures trade surfaced just minutes before President Donald Trump announced a pause in further U.S. strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

The trading activity, flagged by market analytics platform Unusual Whales, took place shortly before Trump said the United States was engaged in "constructive" talks with Iran. The timing of the trades, coming five minutes before the announcement, has prompted questions about whether sensitive information may have influenced market positions.

According to Unusual Whales, $1.5 billion in S&P 500 futures was bought in a single move, while $192 million in oil futures was sold. The platform noted that the orders were significantly larger than others placed at the time.

"These orders were 4–6x larger than anything else at the time. The trader seemingly made huge gains. Unusual," the post said.

Murphy questions who placed the trade

Murphy amplified those concerns in a post on X, pointing to both the scale and the timing of the transaction. "$1.5 BILLION. Let me say it again – a $1.5 BILLION BET," he wrote. "Bigger than any futures purchases made at the time. 5 minutes before Trump's post. Who was it? Trump? A family member? A White House staffer? This is corruption. Mind blowing corruption."

Murphy did not provide evidence linking the trade to any individual but called for scrutiny over how such a large position was taken immediately ahead of a market-moving statement.

Sudden spike in premarket activity

Market data reviewed by CNBC pointed to a similar pattern. Reporter Yun Li said S&P 500 e-Mini futures recorded a sharp jump in volume around 6:50 a.m. in New York, during typically quiet premarket trading.

"At around 6:50 a.m. in New York, S&P 500 e-Mini futures trading on the CME recorded a sharp and isolated jump in volume, breaking from an otherwise subdued premarket backdrop," Li wrote.

She added that early trading hours usually see thin liquidity, which made the spike stand out as one of the largest volume bursts during that session.

Wider reactions and past concerns

The episode drew reactions beyond Capitol Hill. Political analyst Ian Bremmer, commenting on the reported trades, wrote: "the corruption is the most structurally significant part of the administration. Drain. The. Swamp."

The controversy also echoes earlier criticism tied to market volatility during shifts in Trump's tariff policy last year. Those abrupt changes triggered sharp movements in equities and commodities, prompting questions at the time about whether advance knowledge of policy decisions could have been used for trading advantage.

No confirmation of wrongdoing

There is no public information identifying who placed the $1.5 billion trade, and no official findings have linked the activity to insider trading or any violation of market rules.

Still, the timing and scale of the transactions have intensified debate over transparency in financial markets, particularly when geopolitical developments and policy announcements can rapidly move prices across asset classes.