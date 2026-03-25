Plymouth Police Officer Accused of Sexually Abusing a Child with Her Husband

A Plymouth police officer has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted on allegations of sexual abuse against her, according to court documents.

Samantha Pelrine, a 31-year-old police officer in Plymouth, has been placed on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate the case against her.

A protection order against Samantha Pelrine and her husband, Daniel Forand, 37, was filed on March 17th in Plymouth District Court. The court documents accused the couple of sexually and physically abusing a victim for several years.

According to an affidavit filed in court, the victim told authorities that Samantha Pelrine and Daniel Forand, who were friends with the victim's aunt through church, started abusing the victim after taking them to live in their home in Plymouth.

The victim had been living with their aunt and grandmother until the age of 12, when Samantha Pelrine and Daniel Forand took care of them. A year later, the couple became the victim's legal guardians.

The court documents revealed that the couple sexually abused the victim after being granted guardianship until 2025. The victim also revealed that Daniel Forand physically abused them until 2026, but Samantha Pelrine did not physically abuse the victim.

"They are looking for me, and I am scared for my safety," the victim wrote in the affidavit. The victim left the residence in February.

The restraining order prohibits Pelrine and Forand from having any contact with the victim. They are also ordered to be at least 100 yards away from the victim at all times. Both are scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on March 27 to face a hearing.

Plymouth police said that Pelrine's leave from work was in accordance with all department policies and procedures. "Violations of department policy or state law will not be tolerated," a spokesperson from the police department said.

Pelrine, a Plymouth native, was hired by the police department in April 2022. She discussed her job in a 2023 Facebook post from the police department. She said she felt like a career in police work was right for her. She hoped she could make a positive impact on people's lives.