Saudi Arabia Urges Trump to Deploy Troops on Ground in Iran as US Gears Up to Send 3,000 Troops from Army's Elite 82nd Airborne

The Department of War is gearing up to deploy thousands of troops from the Army's 82nd Infantry Division to the Middle East after Trump was urged by Saudi Arabia's leader, according to a source. Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) made several calls to Trump over the past week, urging him to continue military action against Iran, The New York Times reported.

He reportedly tried to convince the president that stopping now would leave the mission incomplete. The Pentagon is expected to announce the deployment of a 3,000-strong brigade combat team from the elite North Carolina-based unit to support the United States and Israeli operations against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

US Readying for Land Invasion

The 82nd Airborne, one of the military's top rapid-response units, is designed to move quickly — capable of deploying a battalion within 18 hours and a full brigade within 72 hours. Defense officials are expected to formally announce the deployment of a brigade combat team from the division in the coming days, according to the Journal.

The 82nd Airborne Division is often kept on high alert because of how quickly it can respond to crises around the world, making it a crucial force in fast-developing conflicts.

It's still unclear when the troops might be sent or what exact role they would take on if deployed to the region, and the Pentagon has not yet publicly confirmed the plans.

The development comes just days after the Pentagon sent around 2,500 Marines to the Middle East aboard three warships — including the USS Boxer — as part of a broader push to strengthen its presence near Iran and help reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

No Signs of Peace

The Strait of Hormuz — a narrow but critical waterway through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes — has long been a flashpoint in tensions between the U.S. and Iran. This also marked the second Marine expeditionary unit the U.S. has sent to the Middle East in quick succession, highlighting how quickly the conflict is intensifying.

The 82nd Airborne troops could be assigned a great number of tasks, including strengthening U.S. positions, protecting American personnel and assets, or acting as a deterrent against further escalation by Iran.

Trump has not ruled out sending U.S. ground forces to the region — whether into Iran or onto the strategically important Kharg Island — but said on Thursday there are no immediate plans to do so. At the same time, he made it clear he would not publicly reveal any potential military decisions in advance.

In a Friday interview with Fox News host Martha MacCallum, Trump said he needed "numbers" to move forward with reopening the Strait, after earlier criticizing NATO allies and calling them "cowards" for not offering military support.

U.S. officials say the recent troop deployments are meant to send a clear message to Iran while also reassuring allies in the region.