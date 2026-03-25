Utah Mom Accused of Kidnapping Son's Bully Until He Apologized to Her Son

A Utah woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly kidnapped an 11-year-old boy who was riding his bike, drove him to her home and made him apologize to her son over an alleged bullying incident, according to a criminal complaint.

Shannon Tufuga, 40, of Provo, was charged Monday with child kidnapping and aggravated child abuse in connection with the incident, which happened last year. Provo is a city around 45 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Tufuga drove around in search of the 11-year-old, identified in the complaint with the initials, "KB," and found him as he was riding his bike on Sept. 17, according to the complaint.

"The defendant was driving around looking for KB wanting to confront him about bullying her child," it says. "When the defendant found KB she stopped her vehicle in front of KB's bike and made KB get into her vehicle."

She then drove him to her home without his parents' knowledge or permission, made him apologize to her son and threatened to have her husband "beat up" the boy, the complaint says.

Tufuga told him he was "lucky" she did not run over his bike when she found him riding it, according to the complaint, before she ultimately returned him to his home that day.

The incident caused the boy to suffer "serious emotional distress" and "high anxiety" and has forced him to "significantly" alter his daily routines, according to the complaint.

The charges in the kidnapping case are listed in Utah Criminal Code as first-degree felonies, but prosecutors filed them as second-degree felonies after they determined the reduction would be "in the interests of justice," according to the complaint.

Under state law, someone prosecuted for a second-degree felony could be punished with a sentence of one to 15 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.