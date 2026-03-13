Charlotte Woman Accused of Killing Girlfriend After Finding Out She Involved with Someone Else

A woman is accused of killing someone inside an east Charlotte apartment earlier this week.

Lhis Brito-Costa, 23, appeared in court on Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. She is now charged with first-degree murder.

During her appearance hearing, a judge ordered Brito-Costa to remain in custody without bond while the case moves forward, according to court documents obtained by WCNC.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, what began as a welfare check Tuesday afternoon quickly turned into a homicide investigation.

Officers say they were called to Central Avenue in Charlotte after a caller reported someone inside an apartment might be dead. According to court documents, a DoorDash driver had arrived at the apartment and was told someone inside the residence was dead.

When officers entered the apartment, they found a woman's body hidden inside a closet, behind a door and covered with several towels. Police say the victim's body had already begun decomposing. Detectives later arrested Brito-Costa early Wednesday morning in connection with the murder.

According to court records, Brito-Costa told investigators she had been in a relationship with the victim and allegedly shot the woman after learning the victim was involved with someone else.

Officials also confirmed that an ICE detainer has been placed on Brito-Costa. Authorities have not released additional details about the detainer. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim. The investigation remains ongoing.