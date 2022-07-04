Bruno Falcon Cause of Death: Hip-Hop World Mourns Loss of Iconic Dancer Pop N' Taco

Legendary dancer and hip-hop trailblazer Bruno 'Pop N' Taco' Falcon passed away at his home in Long Beach on 2 July. The news of his demise was confirmed by his sister Diana Wolgamott to multiple outlets.

The cause of death is said to have been a heart attack, Wolgamott stated, adding that no autopsy will be conducted as it was a 'natural' death, TMZ reported.

Falcon, 58, is known to have closely worked with the King of Pop Michael Jackson. The dancer also taught the legendary singer a few pop and lock moves and appeared on music videos such as "Thriller" and "Smooth Criminal." He was also seen alongside Jackson acing the 'anti-gravity lean.'

Born on June 10, 1964 in Los Angeles, California, the dancer rose to fame by playing the antagonist in the 1984 cult classic 'Breakin.'

Apart from appearing in music videos, he also made a name for himself in the movie industry. Falcon acted in Michael Jackson's "Moonwalker" in 1988, "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" in 1991 and in the 1994 animated movie "Thumbelina."

The official Facebook page of Falcon paid tribute to him in a post and wrote that he was an incredibly 'kind and generous' man with a unique talent. It also mentioned that he will always be known as the greatest dancer in history with Jackson.

"We are all thinking of Bruno's family and sending them all our love. Bruno "Pop N' Taco" Falcon is the king,' the post read.

Popin' Pete, a longtime friend and a co-star of Falcon from Breakin' expressed his condolences on Instagram. "Rest my brother Taco, glad we had this moment last year after not seeing each other in 15 years", he wrote. "Rest in peace my brother Popin n Taco, you will be missed..can't believe this."

Hip-hop legends like B-Boy Crazy Legs, DJ Rhettmatic, The Beat Junkies' D-Styles and Sheila E., along with Omarion also conveyed their sympathies and support to Falcon's family, MEAW Worldwide reported.

Devastated by the news, fans mourned the sad demise of the iconic dancer on social media. Calling him a Hip-hop legend, many also hailed the dancer for breaking barriers and so deeply influencing the 80s and early 90s.

"RIP to the legendary Bruno "Pop N Taco" Falcon. Pioneer in hip hop dance, friend and collaborator of #MichaelJackson, and an artist who will be forever missed," a user wrote.

"I've said this many times on here. Breakin' was a major part of my intro to the culture as a kid. I know dialogue from it verbatim. I used to copy all the moves. And this man was my favorite. RIP to the legend Bruno "Pop n Taco" Falcon," another mentioned.

"Rest Easy Bruno Falcon aka Pop N Taco Undoubtedly one of the greatest exponents of popping dance we have ever seen! A Hispanic pioneer who broke boundaries and his work with Michael Jackson will be forever timeless," a third commented.