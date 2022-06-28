How Did Nick Nemeroff Die? Canadian Stand-up Comedian and Juno Awards Nominee Dies Suddenly Aged 32

Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff has died suddenly, aged only 32, his family announced on social media on Monday. No cause of death was given which has left his fans shocked. Nemeroff received a Juno Award nomination for Comedy Album of the Year for his 2020 album "The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life."

The stand-up comedian was starting to become well-known in his native Canada, where he was nominated for the equivalent of the Grammy while performing on US talk shows like "Conan." The Montreal native's untimely death was announced on his Instagram and Twitter pages by his family members on Monday.

Sudden Death

Nemeroff's sudden death has left millions of his fans shocked as they are still clueless how he died. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff," the family said in the statement.

"Nick's dedication to stand-up comedy was admirable and produced amazing results."

"He performed on Conan before the age of 30 and was featured in multiple TV tapings, most recently, CTV's Roast Battle Canada. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered," the statement further read.

His agency, Grand Wave Entertainment, wrote, "We have been so proud to watch Nick grow in to one of Canada's most popular and respected comedians."

Nemeroff's family stated that the comedian "drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a "comic's comic" and a hit with crowd who were enamored labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy."

"If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."

Tributes Pour In

Many celebrities have paid tribute to the late comedian, including The Great Canadian Baking Show co-host Alan Shane Lewis, who wrote: "I'm at a loss for words. You'll truly be missed. My condolences to any family seeing this. Nick was a great person."

"Such a brilliant beautiful boy," TV writer Robby Hoffman wrote on Instagram, while New Zealand comedian Melanie Bracewell posted: "So sad, Rest In Peace Nick."

During his career as a stand-up comedian, Nemeroff appeared on "Conan" and "Just for Laughs". In 2020, he published his debut stand-up album, "The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life", which was nominated for a Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year the previous year.

According to Exclaim!, Nemeroff graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University and attended Royal West Academy in his hometown of Montreal. Earlier this month, in an interview with the Toronto Guardian, Nemeroff claimed that he drew inspiration from late actors Norm Macdonald and Mitch Hedberg in addition to comedians Demetri Martin and Nathan Fielder.

He claimed that his 2018 Conan appearance would "always be a major life highlight" for him, and that his preferred method of enjoying comedy was "watching live stand-up."