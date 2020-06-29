Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson will play the role of Jesus portrayed as a lesbian in a new controversial film called 'Habit'. In the movie, Jesus indulges in carnality with another woman. The movie deals with a party girl having Jesus fetish who is caught up in a drug deal. She finds out a solution by posing as a nun.

A press release said that Jackson will play a "street smart, party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a Nun," reports NZ Herald.

The movie is rated a hard "R" for language, violence and sexual content, as it involves Jesus engaging in sexual moves with the other women. The film doesn't yet have an official release date.

Petition Against The Film

Movieguide, a non-profit working towards restoring Christian values in the entertainment industry, started a petition seeking to stop the release of the controversial film. Similarly, some Christian organizations also want it canceled because of its 'blasphemous' content. Releasing Habit would foster confusion among the children and new Christians, as it twists the image of real Jesus shown in the Bible, they said.

Rock Star Stacked Movie

Donovan Leitch, the producer of the film, told Entertainment Weekly that the movie would have music at its heart, adding that they "intentionally stacked" rock stars in the movie for a "rocking soundtrack."

The petition against the movie is titled "Stop Hollywoods' attack on Jesus." It has gained more than 100,000 signatures so far.

"Hollywood is back at it again!" states the petition. "This time they're attacking the historical and biblical portrayal of Jesus Christ. We need your help to stop it!"

It further asks people to "prove" that the Jesus-based movie "is unacceptable to believers around the country and the globe."