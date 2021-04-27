Michael Jackson's MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures have scored a victory in another legal battle as a judge on Monday dismissed the lawsuit by Wade Robson, who alleged that Michael Jackson sexually abused him when he was underage. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young, in favor of Jackson's estate, granted the request to dismiss the suit brought by Wade Robson in 2013. According to the judge, two Jackson entertainment corporations, which were targeted by Robson's lawsuit, had no legal duty to protect him from Michael Jackson.

"There is no evidence supporting plaintiff's contention that defendants exercised control over Jackson," the judge said further adding that the evidence demonstrates that defendants had no legal authority or the ability to control Jackson because he had complete and total ownership of the corporate defendants, according to reports.

Who is Wade Robson?

Wade Robson is an Australian dancer and choreographer who sued the Jackson estate in 2013 claiming that late pop star Michael Jackson sexually abused him when he was a child. Lawyer for the Jackson estate, Jonathan Steinsapir stated: "Robson has spent the last eight years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson's estate and companies associated with it."

He further went on to add that the dancer has taken nearly three dozen depositions and has presented several documents trying to prove his claims. "Yet a Judge has once again ruled that Robson's claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary, and that his latest case is dismissed," Steinsapir said.

Michael Jackson Sexual Allegations

In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child named Jordan Chandler. Reportedly, the pop icon allegedly abused Chandler at Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Barbara, California. However, Jackson settled the lawsuit against him for $23 million, with $5 million handing out to the family's lawyers in January 1994.

Moreover, a similar lawsuit by James Safechuck was dismissed in October. The allegations against the pop icon made by both the men were chronicled in the high-profile 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland".

HBO's Leaving Neverland To Portray Michael Jackson As 'The Sex Exploiter'?

The new documentary "Leaving Neverland" is all set to premiere on HBO this Sunday. The two-part documentary gives Robson and Safechuck, and the surviving family members, the opportunity to tell their side of the stories of being first befriended and then seduced, emotionally and sexually by pop icon Michael Jackson.