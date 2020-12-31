YouTuber Benjamin Smith, popularly known as Apollo Legend, was found dead at his home by the police on December 30, as per the viral claims being made on social media. Even though there has been no update from Smith's family, his close friend Daniel "Keemstar" Keem confirmed the death by suicide through a tweet.

Smith, who has named fellow YouTubers DarkViperAU and EZScape for pushing him over the edge, also recorded a video prior to ending his life. Even though the video was removed by YouTube as it violated its terms of service, it has been leaked on several other platforms.

Apollo Legend Spoke About Deteriorating Mental Health in His last video

In the seven-minute-long video which is still available on the Kiwifarms as a Mediafire attachment, Apollo Legend spoke about his deteriorating mental and physical condition which led him to take the extreme step. "It's crazy man. So, I really don't want to record this video but I know I have to. This is my final video, and this is the end of my life," Apollo Legend says at the beginning of his video.

Confirming the news of his death, The Spectre Report tweeted: "And the final update on @Apollo_Legend_ Police made entry into his house. It is now confirmed he is deceased. No cause of death or anything more than that was provided as they need to inform do everything right by his family, but I can confirm this much."

Another YouTuber, Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, tweeted: "I'm still waiting for official sources. But some outlets claim they got confirmation that Apollo Legend was found deceased in his home. This was the suicide vid/letter he put out. Any type of suicide video is against YouTube TOS so it was removed. Apollo was a YT friend. RIP!"

Videomaker Rwhitegoose, who claims to be a friend of Apollo Legend, tweeted, "Rest in peace. You were a good friend to many, Apollo. We won't forget you."

Apollo Legend Blames DarkviperAU and EzScape

In a suicide note left behind, the YouTuber blamed DarkviperAU and EzScape for the final push towards taking the extreme step.

"The speedrun community are such hypocrites. They pretend to care so much about everyone's feelings and then in the same video they call you retarded scum. I know I exposed people for cheating, but I ever said anything like that. They tell me they agree with me privately and then publicly betray me," he said in the note.

Apollo Legend, who was a speedrunner and YouTuber hailing from the Pacific Northwest, had quit the platform after he was sued by gamer and fellow YouTuber Billy Mitchell, also known as DarkviperAU, for illegal voice and video recordings that he obtained from an Arcade event.

DarkviperAU and EZscape Issue Statements

Earlier, Apollo had accused Mitchell for lying about his Donkey Kong speedruns in his video titled "World's Most Infamous Donkey Kong Player Caught Cheating!"

After losing the lawsuit against Mitchel, Apollo Legend was often criticized by other YouTubers who accused him of lying for ad-revenue.

After a public backlash, Mitchell posted a video stating that he was merely reporting the truth about a matter that does not amount to any kind of wrong.

Ezscape also tweeted: "Apollo Legend has put out a suicide letter. If anyone has contact to him or can reach out to him in any way please do. I do not want any harm to come Apollo's way... please help."