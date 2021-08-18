Woman Claims to be Married to Michael Jackson's Ghost, Says he Uses her Body to Dance and Sing

In a bizarre instance, a woman claims that she's married to Michael Jackson's ghost and stated that the late pop star uses her body to sing and dance but despite being married, he doesn't have sex with her.

The woman named Kathleen Roberts also claimed that she's a reincarnation of Marilyn Monroe and said that she's been possessed by the King of Pop's ghost for several years and has made himself feel at home in her.

She claims that apart from using her body to sing and dance, the Billie Jean singer also loves to drive and eat cookies.

However, much to her disappointment, she says that despite being married to his ghost, their marriage is not consummating and he doesn't seem to be interested in sex.

Kathleen revealed to the DailyStar that she's being ''100% truthful'' about her revelations and claimed that Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. officiated their nuptials as she stepped out of her bathtub.

She claims that she has a special bonding with Jackson in the restroom and call their moment ''toiletries''. ''Michael stays in me all the time so he comes to the restroom with me and calls these special bonding moments 'toiletries'.'' she told the DailyStar.

Kathleen stated that she's tried to seduce her ghost husband many times but he doesn't like to be touched and scares her with scary visions of a corpse so she stays away from getting intimate.

''He doesn't like being touched back. He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically. He is very bossy and points things out like flaws and mistakes I make. I assume he got that from his Father, so I try to overlook that because I love him and I am not perfect either,'' she said.

When asked if being married to Michael Jackson's ghost is stressful, Kathleen revealed that she's blessed and feels special to be his wife and the duo have maintained a healthy marriage despite several ups and downs. ''Michael, the truth is, I just can't stop loving you,'' she summed it up.