American rapper Kanye West has claimed that the king of pop music Michael Jackson was murdered. The singer lost his life when he was 51 years od due to a cardiac arrest in 2009. His personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and he got sentenced to four years in jail,

But Kanye West believes in something else. The 43-year-old rapper thinks there is a lot more to the story. He mentioned in a Twitter rant, "MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It's Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if your not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots," as reported by the Mirror. The comment has now been deleted.

Kanye Talks About MJ's Death

Kanye appears to have been referring to Tommy Mottola, who was the CEO of Sony. MJ had a huge fallout with the music boss and had spoken out against him, calling Mottola devilish and racist. But there is no evidence that can back the claim that the former CEO of Sony was involved in Michael's death.

MJ had a bad relationship with Sony for quite some time, but it went to another level when he did not get the licenses of the masters of his albums as he had a contract that set the date for reversion several years later. MJ demanded an early exit and by 2002, he was pretty much outspoken about the situation. Eventually, the label did not renew the contract with the pop legend and alleged that they incurred a loss of millions as the singer declined to go on tour for his album Invincible.

Kanye has been in the news in the last few days for many reasons. On July 4, he made an announcement that the rapper is going to run for the president of the US in 2020 elections and also opened up about his relationship with Kim Kardashian.