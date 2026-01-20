Brooklyn Beckham Accuses Mom Victoria of 'Inappropriately' Dancing on Him at Wedding with Nicola Peltz as He Reveals Dirty Family Secrets

Brooklyn Beckham is finally speaking out. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham addressed the family's long-running feud in a candid statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday. In the message, he made several shocking claims, including an allegation that his mother "danced very inappropriately" with him during his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn said he felt "humiliated" when his mother, 51, interrupted a moment meant for him and his new wife, and insisted that he dance with her instead. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," a furious Brooklyn, 26, wrote.

Dirty Family Secrets Out

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me," Brooklyn wrote, adding, "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.".

Brooklyn continued as he said that he and Nicola, 31, "wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness" instead of "anxiety and embarrassment."

The couple quietly renewed their vows on Aug. 2, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Peltz family's Palm Beach, Florida, estate. Nicola's father officiated the event, but Brooklyn's parents and siblings were notably absent.

Still, the wedding dance incident wasn't the only bombshell Brooklyn shared in his lengthy statement on Monday.

He said the Beckhams have "consistently disrespected" Nicola, despite repeated efforts to mend fences and stay united as a family. Brooklyn also claimed that his mother frequently invited his ex-girlfriends around, saying it made both him and Nicola feel deeply uncomfortable.

"My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable," he alleged.

Brooklyn also claimed that Victoria, 51, "cancelled making Nicola's [wedding] dress in the eleventh hour" and that both Victoria and David "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe" him into "signing away the rights to" his name ahead of his and Nicola's wedding.

"My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since," Brooklyn wrote.

"During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra and Nicola's Naunni at our table because they both didn't have their husbands," he added. "Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."

Problems Within the Family

Explaining why he decided to speak out now, Brooklyn said he had stayed quiet for years and had gone to great lengths to keep the family issues out of the public eye. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he explained.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn ended his message by pushing back against claims that his wife controls him, saying that idea is "completely backwards." Instead, he said he feels he was controlled by his parents for much of his life.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he explained.

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want [is] peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Although speculation about tension within the Beckham family has lingered since Brooklyn and Nicola married nearly four years ago, those tensions appeared to intensify last year.

Earlier this month, Brooklyn reportedly told his parents to communicate with him only through lawyers. A source told Page Six that he took that drastic step after repeated efforts to set boundaries were ignored. Another insider added that Nicola stands firmly behind Brooklyn, saying she supports his choices and would also back him if he ever decides to reconnect with his family.