Brian Doherty: Journalist, Author and Top Libertarian Historian Dies after Nasty Fall in Park as Tributes Pour In

Author Brian Doherty was found dead in a park in the Bay Area after authorities believed he likely died from a fall. The 57-year-old was found at Battery Yates, a historic site in Sausalito, Marin County, last week. According to Reason Magazine, where he served as a senior editor, his body was found at the location.

Doherty is believed to have fallen late Thursday night after attending an art gathering that took place on top of the park's historic concrete military defense structures, according to SFGATE. He was widely known for his detailed writing on the growth of libertarian ideas. Law enforcement has launched an investigation into his shocking death.

Tragic Death

Doherty's most notable work was his 2008 book "Radicals for Capitalism," which explores the rise and development of the modern libertarian movement in the United States. In a tribute, David Nott called him the movement's go-to historian, saying he had a rare talent for bringing to life the personalities and stories that helped shape libertarianism, capturing them in a vivid and detailed way.

"Brian was the historian of the libertarian movement," Reason Foundation President Nott said. "He lovingly and comprehensively portrayed the colorful characters in the libertarian world."

Welch said that in recent years, Doherty had been dealing with several health issues and physical challenges that eventually led him to rely on a cane for walking.

"It is likely that condition contributed to his deadly tumble Thursday, as he took a stroll away from—of course!—an art gathering atop an abandoned World War 2 gun battery," he wrote. "More details are expected to emerge next week, though the (terrible) news remains the same."

According to his biography, Doherty joined Reason in 1994 and went on to write six books. One of his most recent works was "Modern Libertarianism: A Brief History of Classical Liberalism in the United States," which was released last year.

Over the years, he wrote about a wide range of topics, including the history of libertarian and conservative movements, gun policy, legal history, and trade policy, as noted on his author page. His work was also published in major outlets such as "The New York Times, The Washington Post, Wired, and Mother Jones."

Tributes Pour In

Journalist Nick Gillespie, the former editor-in-chief of Reason, paid tribute to his friend and colleague on X last Saturday, saying he was heartbroken as he shared the news of Doherty's death.

"Unlike Camus with Sisyphus, I don't have to imagine Brian happy as he chronicled the great, innovative weirdos who created things like Burning Man, underground comix, cryptocurrency, and the modern libertarian movement," he said.

Beyond his work on libertarian history, Doherty was also known for having a deep passion for rock music and a strong understanding of pop culture.

"His weird, colorful life—filled with comics and festivals and music and books—was a model of life lived freely and openly," said Katherine Mangu-Ward, Reason's current editor-in-chief, according to the outlet. "And in his thinking, reporting, and editing, he was one of the most conscientious and responsible people I have ever met. A libertarian hero in every sense."