How Did Luci4 Die? 'BodyPartz' Rapper Dies Aged 23 Under Mysterious Circumstances as Grandparents Raise Suspicion

Rapper Luci4 has died at just 23, leaving fans and collaborators shocked. A pioneer of the sigilkore microgenre, Luci4 — born James Dear — made a mark with tracks like BodyPartz and idk anymore, shaping a sound that resonated deeply with a new generation of listeners. His manager, Kayla G, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying her client had died that day.

TMZ reported Luci4's death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, though the cause of death remains unknown. Police said that officers secured the home as a crime scene after arriving, and the rapper's grandparents have raised concerns surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Sudden Death

The Los Angeles Fire Department said emergency crews responded to the residence at 11:40 a.m. following a medical call. By the time firefighters arrived, Luci4 had already died, prompting them to notify police, according to TMZ.

Police set up a crime scene when they arrived at the location, law enforcement sources said, and an investigation is now underway. At this stage, authorities have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected.

Luci4's grandparents said the 23-year-old rapper died on February 22 while spending time at a friend's home in Los Angeles, a detail that has only deepened their concerns. They told investigators they are troubled by the circumstances surrounding his death and have raised questions that remain unanswered.

According to the family, Luci4's wallet was found emptied, and they said they had recently warned him to be cautious about the people around him as his fame continued to grow. They are now waiting for clarity from police, hoping the investigation will explain what really happened to their grandson.

Gone too Soon

Luci4's manager Kayla G revealed the loss with his followers, writing in a statement: "I am devastated to inform you that today James, Luci4, axxturel has passed away. He was truly a leader. A king. And musician. And a genius.

"There's nobody like him and there will never be. We all loved him dearly. Rest easy.

"Please allow family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time. Love you."