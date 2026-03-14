Brenda Meza: Colorado School Employee on the Run Over Sexual Abuse of 13-Year-Old Student

A former Greeley-Evans School District 6 employee wanted by police for allegedly abusing a 13-year-old boy may have left the state to avoid charges after working at district for six years.

Brenda Meza, 34, is wanted on several felony charges, according to a Greeley Police Department news release. Police believe she may have fled the state to avoid the charges, according to a letter from Franklin Middle School Principal Suzette Luster to parents at the school.

As reported by the Greeley Tribune, Meza began working at Franklin Middle School as a school secretary in February 2020, where she assisted with game clubs and was the cross country coach, according to the statement. She previously worked as a substitute teacher. Meza was terminated from her job Feb. 25, after being placed on administrative leave on Feb. 12.

Following an investigation, Greeley police determined that Meza had sexually abused the student for several months. On Thursday, police responded to the 2000 block of 6th Avenue looking for Meza after receiving reports of sexual assault involving a staff member from District 6 and the teenage boy.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation has been urged to contact Detective Austin Burckley at Austin.Burckley@greeleypd.com, and anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to reach out to their local law enforcement agency by calling 911 or Officer Zach Eberhard at Zach.Eberhard@greeleypd.com or 970-502-2186