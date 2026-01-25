Alex Pretti: Family of Minneapolis Nurse Shot and Killed by DHS Agents Blast Trump Administration as They Claim 'He Wasn't Holding a Gun'

The family of a Minneapolis nurse who was shot and killed by Department of Homeland Security agents has fiercely condemned the Trump administration, denouncing those responsible for the killing as "cowardly, murderous thugs" in a scathing public statement. This came as the first photo of Alex Pretti, the shooting victim, appeared.

Hours after the 37-year-old was killed in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, his family said, "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting. Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs," adding, "He has his phone in his right hand and his left hand is empty."

Not a Threat to Public

His family said, "His empty left hand is raised above his head while trying to protect the woman ICE just pushed down all while being pepper sprayed. Please get the truth out about our son. He was a good man."

Although the family claimed ICE was responsible for the shooting, it was actually agents from the Department of Homeland Security who fired the shots. On Saturday evening, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Pretti had "brandished" a weapon at federal officers before he was shot.

However, videos of the incident have raised serious doubts about that version of events, with some footage showing Pretti holding only a phone and one agent taking what appeared to be his legally owned handgun from his waistband before the shooting unfolded.

Earlier, Pretti was seen raising a shiny object while grappling with an officer shortly after being pepper-sprayed.

It remains unclear what the item was. Before the clash, he had been filming on his phone, which was in one hand, while his other hand appeared empty. The officer involved did not shout "gun" or react as though a weapon was present.

Pretti, an intensive care nurse with the Veterans Affairs department, was remembered by his devastated family as a kind, compassionate, and deeply caring person.

Family Devastated

The family's statement read: "Alex was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately he will not be with us to see his impact.

"I do not through around the hero term lightly.

"However his last thought and act was to protect a woman."

Pretti was passionate about the outdoors and loved going on adventures with Joule, his cherished Catahoula Leopard dog, who had recently died. He had also taken part in protests after the January 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs officer.

A U.S. citizen born in Illinois, Pretti had no criminal history, according to court records. His family said his only contact with law enforcement had been limited to a few routine traffic citations.