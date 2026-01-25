Alex Jeffrey Pretti: Chilling New Video Gives New Angle to Shooting Death of Armed Minneapolis Man as Family Claims He Was 'Murdered'

Disturbing videos have emerged that provide fresh perspectives on the frantic moments leading up to the fatal shooting of an armed man by federal agents, who claimed he tried to interfere in the arrest of a suspected criminal migrant in Minneapolis.

The chilling videos circulating online show the incident up close, as protesters blowing whistles watched from the street while roughly six federal agents forced a man—later identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti—down to the ground. "What the f–k is wrong with you?" the woman recording the mayhem was heard yelling in the three-minute video. "What the f–k, people? What the f–k is wrong with you?"

Chilling Moment of Killing

Another video shows the killing from a different perspective, seemingly filmed from the sidewalk by the woman in pink who was recording nearby. Agents then swarmed Pretti, who had been shot amid the turmoil, forcing him onto the icy roadway as an immigration officer seized his firearm and fired more than a dozen additional rounds.

As the shots rang out, the woman recording the scene screamed in horror, repeatedly yelling, "What the f–k did you do?!," while Pretti lay still on his back.

The footage shows ICE officers retreating, several with weapons still trained on the 37-year-old, before slowly moving back toward him.

"Oh my God, Oh my God! What the f–k did you just do?" the horrified woman yelled repeatedly, according to the footage.

"Someone call the ambulance! Somebody call 9-1-1! I can't believe they just did that!"

Multiple Angles and Versions

Another video shows Pretti holding his phone as he tried to help a woman who had been knocked to the ground by an immigration agent, while both of them were repeatedly blasted with tear gas.

A large group of federal officers dragged him away from the woman and forced him to the ground. Pretti remained on his hands and knees for several seconds before an agent in a gray jacket appeared to take hold of his gun, moments before the fatal shots were fired.

The situation grew increasingly tense as authorities worked to lock down the area near West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis on Saturday morning, where Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department of Homeland Security claimed that Pretti had approached U.S. Border Patrol agents while carrying a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.

"The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted," DHS said.

"Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots."