27-Year-Old San Antonio Man Who Killed 81-Year-Old Common-Law Husband, Sentenced

A 27-year-old man who fatally slashed his partner's throat on the South Side will spend several decades behind bars, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Judge Kristina Escalona sentenced Alberto Ferrer Cabrera to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for murdering his common-law husband, 81-year-old Donald Atha Weynandt, according to a press release from the D.A's office.

Officials said Cabrera confessed to a 911 dispatcher, his landlord and detectives that he had killed Weynandt, who died from a fatal cut to the throat with a knife in February last year. Cabrera was arrested and charged with murder as well as illegal entry from a foreign nation.

Cabrera reportedly offered no clear motive for the murder and only said he felt "stressed" due to his husband's health and because his own son was in a different country.

The prosecution's team was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Brittany Mitchell and Angela Payne of the Family Violence Division. Victim Advocate Marina Winter and Investigator Yvette Guerrero also assisted with the prosecution.

"Mr. Weynandt deserved to live out his life in safety and dignity," District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. "Our office remains committed to holding those who commit acts of violence fully accountable."