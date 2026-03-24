Who Was Mackenzie Gunther? Co-Pilot Killed in Air Canada Plane Crash in LaGuardia Airport Had Completed His Training Just Two Years Ago

The second pilot from Air Canada who was killed in Sunday night's crash at LaGuardia Airport has been identified as Mackenzie Gunther, according to reports. Gunther was the first officer alongside pilot Antoine Forest on Air Canada Express Flight 8646 when the plane struck a Port Authority fire truck shortly after landing, at around 11:40 p.m., according to Radio-Canada.

Both pilots lost their lives after the Air Canada jet was cleared to land on Runway 4 — at the very same time Port Authority officers were authorized to drive a fire truck across that runway while responding to a different emergency. Several others were injured in the deadly crash on Sunday.

Star in His Own Right

Gunther completed his Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology at Seneca Polytechnic in 2023, the school said in a statement. Soon after graduating, he quickly stepped into his career, starting work as a professional pilot "immediately." The program he finished is based at the institution's campus in Peterborough, Ontario.

Disturbing footage shows the jet crashing straight into the fire truck, leaving it crushed and flipped onto its side, while the front of the aircraft was completely destroyed.

An audio recording from the control tower captured the chaos in the final moments, with an air traffic controller urgently shouting, "Stop, stop, stop, stop!" just before the impact.

Runway 4, where the devastating collision happened, is expected to stay closed for several days as crews work to remove what officials described as a "tremendous" amount of debris.

Of the 70 people on board, around 40 passengers and crew members were taken to the hospital, though most suffered only minor injuries. Many had already been released by Monday morning.

Narrow Escape

Two Port Authority officers in the fire truck survived, along with flight attendant Solange Tremblay, who was violently thrown from the aircraft while still strapped into her seat. The two pilots were employed by Jazz Aviation LP, which was operating the flight under the Air Canada Express banner.

The Air Line Pilots Association paid tribute to Mackenzie Gunther and Antoine Forest, remembering them as dedicated professionals who were deeply committed to the safety of their passengers.

"The loss of our two fellow crewmembers onboard Flight 8646 is a profound tragedy," union President Jason Ambrosi said in a statement.

"Today is an incredibly difficult day for our airline, our employees, and most importantly, the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident involving flight 8646," said Jazz Aviation President Doug Clarke.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our two pilots and our unwavering support to those who have been injured."

Flags at Seneca Polytechnic campuses will be lowered to half-mast on Tuesday as a tribute to Gunther.

The college also said counseling support will be offered at its Peterborough campus to help students and staff cope with the "tragic news."