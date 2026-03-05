Iran War Breaks UN Charter, Strike on School 'Shocking', UN Probe Says

UN mission says US and Iranian strikes breached UN Charter.

Missile strike on Iranian school reportedly killed over 150.

UN says more than 160 children killed in conflict.

Mission warns detained Iranian protesters face increased risk.

UN fact-finding Mission denounced all sides and cautioned that tens of thousands of arrested demonstrators risk escalated threat as the bombing campaign proceeds.

The United Nations has accused both the airstrikes on Iran by the United States and the Iranian retaliatory airstrikes throughout the region of breaching the UN Charter and issued warnings that the perpetrators of the deaths of civilians should face justice and has been blindsacked by the fact that on the first day of the conflict over 150 schoolgirls were killed by a missile strike.

The Geneva statement involving the UN independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran was released on Wednesday, March 4. Both the foreign policy and the UN Charter are in opposition to such attacks, which were led by the counter-strikes of Iran in the region, as said by the mission.

The Charter has outlawed the application of force to the political independence or territorial integrity of any state. It has added that the rules of international law should be applicable to all and to be applied consistently since they cannot be skewed based on the state acting.

Girls Between 7 and 12 Years old: Strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh School

"The Mission is deeply shocked by reports that US and Israeli airstrikes have hit schools in Iran...", said the UN mission in its report. The mission was reportedly alarmed by the news that US and Israeli airstrikes hit schools in Iran. On the morning of a day (Feb 28) when the bombing campaign was still a day away, in the most disastrous incident, a missile struck elementary school, Shajareh Tayyebeh school of Minab, Hormozgan province.

Also Read: Iran Fires New Missile Barrage At Israel As Air Defences Intercept Attacks

Over 150 students and teachers were killed and dozens more injured, the huge majority apparently of schoolgirls between seven and twelve years old. The last figure Iranian authorities registered is 165. The school is located in a compound that was once used as one of the IRGC military bases that was disarmed approximately 15 years ago and the school is the only functional one during the strike.

The Israeli military and the US Defense department both added that they were not aware of the fact that a school had been targeted. An Al Jazeera enquiry brought up the potential of the target being a deliberate act. UNESCO termed the attack as a serious infringement of humanitarian law.

160 kids were killed, Evin Prison shaking: the human cost in Iran

Earlier on Wednesday, a different panel of experts convened by UN stated that there are over 160 children who have been killed in the conflict as a whole based on the reports that were availed.

The mission of facts also raised the alert that tens of thousands of protesters imprisoned in Iran were in even greater danger: they had been arrested due to the crackdown on the demonstrations, prompted by the economic crisis in that country, which started on December 28, 2025, and endured torture and even death penalty.

On Tuesday a British couple in the Evin Prison informed the journalists that the airstrikes were shaking the building and that the explosions had already been damaging their wing.

Khamenei Assassination was not Justice: UN Probe Calls for Ceasefire

In change of the targeted killing of Iranian officials including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei the mission indicated that such kind of justice delivery was not acceptable according to the international law. "Extrajudicial deprivations of life are not an acceptable means for delivering justice under international law," it said.

The UN mission demanded an immediate ceasefire of all the parties involved and urged those in the position of influence to end the war immediately. It came up with a conclusion that a durable peace based on total respect of international law, including international human rights law, and the UN Charter is the only sustainable means of protecting rights of people of Iran, and international security.

Also Read: "Chinamaxxing": How Gen Z's Distrust of US Healthcare Sparked a TCM Wellness Revolution Online

The two choices available now are that the Iranian population is between them and a massive military operation on one side and the government with a long history of utter abuse of human rights on the other, the report said.