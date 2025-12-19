Who Is John? Homeless Man Eligible for $50K Reward After Helping Cops Track Claudio Neves Valente and Crack Brown University Shooting

A homeless man has emerged as an unlikely hero after helping authorities make a major breakthrough in the Brown University and MIT shooting investigations. His direct confrontation with the suspect played a key role in advancing the case, and federal authorities have confirmed he is now eligible to receive a staggering $50,000 reward, according to officials.

The tipster, identified only as John, played a key role as he helped the police zero in on Claudio Neves Valente as the suspect. Authorities said John shared vital details about the 48-year-old's car after a strange run-in with him on the day of the shooting, information that ultimately helped move the investigation forward.

Homeless Hero Behind Breakthrough

"He blew this case right open," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said, crediting the tipster for the breakthrough. Before John came forward, investigators were struggling to identify the shooter responsible for killing two Brown University students and, just two days later, fatally shooting an MIT professor.

At first, it was unclear whether John — whose image police had circulated while seeking to question him — would qualify for the sizable reward. However, Ted Docks, the FBI's special agent in charge, later said John should be eligible to receive it.

"It would be logical to think that, absolutely, that individual would be entitled to that," Docks said when asked about the possibility.

John's crucial tip surfaced after he began posting on Reddit, saying he recognized the suspect shown in the images released by authorities following Saturday's deadly shooting. "I'm being dead serious," the Reddit post said, according to court documents.

"The police need to look into a grey Nissan with Florida plates, possibly a rental."

"I know because he used his key fob to open the car, approached it, and then something prompted him to back away," he added.

"When he backed away, he relocked the car. I found that odd, so when he circled the block, I approached the car that is when I saw the Florida plates."

Acting on John's Tip

Up until then, investigators had no clue at all about a vehicle that might have links to the shooter. As the search intensified and police released John's photo, he eventually met with investigators and described a bizarre "cat-and-mouse" encounter he said he had with the gunman on the day of the shooting.

According to John, he first encountered Valente in a bathroom inside Brown University's engineering building just hours before the attack. He recalled that the man's clothing seemed out of place and far too light for the weather.

Sources told Fox News that John was living in the engineering building's basement at the time. He later ran into Valente again outside and decided to follow him, as detailed in his affidavit.

During the encounter, John said he even shouted, "Your car is back there — why are you circling the block?"

"The Suspect responded, 'I don't know you from nobody,' then Suspect repeatedly asked, 'Why are you harassing me?'" court files state.

Using the details John provided, investigators were able to review more surveillance footage, which ultimately helped them track down the gunman. Nearly a day later, authorities found Valente dead from what they said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"When you crack it, you crack it," the attorney general said.