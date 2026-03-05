Azerbaijan Threatens Retaliation After Iranian Drones Strike Nakhchivan

Iranian drones strike Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave, damaging airport infrastructure

Two people injured after drone hits Nakhchivan airport terminal

Azerbaijan summons Iranian ambassador and condemns attacks on its territory

Defense Ministry warns response measures prepared to protect national sovereignty

Azerbaijan warned it could respond after two Iranian drones struck its exclave of Nakhchivan, escalating tensions between the neighboring countries as the wider Middle East conflict continues to expand across the region.

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan said the incidents occurred Thursday when two drones originating from Iranian territory entered Azerbaijani airspace and crashed inside Nakhchivan, a strategic exclave bordering Iran, Turkey and Armenia.

"These acts of aggression will not go unanswered," the ministry said in a statement, adding that measures were being prepared to protect national sovereignty and ensure the safety of civilians.

Officials in Baku said the first drone struck the airport terminal in Nakhchivan city, injuring two people and causing damage to infrastructure. A second drone reportedly fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad, according to authorities.

The Azerbaijani government also summoned Iran's ambassador in Baku to formally protest the incident. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan condemned the attacks and called on Tehran to take steps to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

"We strongly condemn these drone attacks," the ministry said. It urged Iranian authorities to take "urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future."

Strategic Border Region Draws Security Concerns

Nakhchivan is a geographically isolated region of Azerbaijan separated from the rest of the country by Armenian territory. The exclave shares borders with Turkey and Iran and has long held strategic significance due to its position along key regional transit routes.

The airport in Nakhchivan lies roughly 10 kilometers from the Iranian border, increasing concerns in Baku that military activity in the region could spill across national boundaries as tensions rise in the Middle East.

Iranian authorities had not immediately responded to the accusations from Azerbaijan at the time of the announcement.

The drone strikes come as military confrontation between Iran, Israel and the United States continues to widen following recent airstrikes targeting Iranian leadership and military infrastructure.

Regional governments have been on heightened alert as missile and drone exchanges increasingly affect countries beyond the immediate conflict zone.

Security analysts say the incident highlights the risk of accidental or deliberate escalation involving neighboring states as military operations intensify across the broader region.

Longstanding Tensions Between Baku And Tehran

Relations between Azerbaijan and Iran have been strained for years, shaped by geopolitical rivalries and security concerns.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev previously accused elements within Iran's political establishment of being linked to a 2023 armed attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran.

Tehran has repeatedly criticized Baku for its close defense and intelligence cooperation with Israel, which Iran considers one of its main regional adversaries.

Azerbaijan is a major energy supplier to Israel and has also purchased advanced military technology from Israeli defense companies, including drones and surveillance systems.

Iranian officials have argued that Israel uses its ties with Azerbaijan to conduct intelligence operations near Iran's northern borders. Azerbaijani authorities have consistently rejected those accusations.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has emphasized that it does not allow its territory to be used as a platform for military operations against Iran.

In recent months, Azerbaijani officials have reiterated that their country will not permit foreign forces to launch attacks against neighboring states from its territory.

However, reports in local media have suggested an increase in military activity along Azerbaijan's southern border following the start of U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran.

Some outlets have cited unverified reports of troop movements and heightened security measures in the region as governments prepare for potential spillover from the expanding conflict.

The latest drone strikes in Nakhchivan have added to concerns that the confrontation could widen beyond its original participants, drawing neighboring states into an increasingly volatile security environment across the Caucasus and the broader Middle East.