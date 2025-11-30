Who Is Mohammad Dawood Alokozay? Afghan Who Came Under Operation Allies Welcome Arrested for Posting Video Threatening to Bomb Texas City

An Afghan national was arrested after posting a TikTok video this week in which he claimed to be building a bomb intended for an attack in Fort Worth, Texas. Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security after sharing the video on his TikTok account. Fox News reported that he is facing state-level charges.

Alokozay arrived in the U.S. after the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan as part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome, according to DHS. He became a permanent resident on September 7, 2022, Fox News reported. Following his arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on him, the outlet said.

Sinister Plan

Alokozay was arrested just one day before Rahmandullah Lakanwal, 29, another Afghan national who arrived in the U.S. through Operation Allies Welcome, allegedly shot two National Guard members in Washington, DC, on November 26.

During the attack, Lakanwal shot and killed 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom and critically injured Andrew Wolfe, 24. He was eventually intercepted by a hero, unidentified National Guardsman who was armed only with a knife.

This came as it was revealed that Lakanwal is expected to survive, meaning he will face a full criminal trial in Washington. "I think the guy's going to live. Nobody's going to be able to say anything and he's going to stand trial," a law enforcement official told The New York Post while giving an update on the condition of the suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

"I know that he underwent surgery the night it happened," the official said, adding that because a trial is expected, prosecutors will have to limit what they release about Lakanwal.

Beckstrom, 20, died on Thanksgiving, just a day after the attack. A spokesperson for Joint Task Force — DC, the group overseeing the deployment, said Saturday that there were no new updates on the condition of the second Guard member, Andrew Wolfe.

Wolfe remains in critical condition after the shooting. "Andrew is fighting for his life right now," West Virginia Gov. Patrick James Morrisey told Fox & Friends Saturday.

Under Complete Threat

US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, said on Friday that the government plans to charge the suspected shooter with first-degree murder. "There are certainly many more charges to come, but we are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree," she said following the death of Beckstrom.

A hero National Guard member, armed with nothing more than a pocket knife, managed to subdue the suspect, according to reports.

Officials said Lakanwal had "disappeared" roughly two weeks before the attack, traveling across the country from his home in Bellingham, Washington.

Lakanwal allegedly pulled out a .357 Magnum Smith & Wesson revolver and opened fire on the Guardsmen, striking Beckstrom in the head and chest. Lawyer and strategist Mike Davis, citing law enforcement sources shortly after the attack, said that one Guard member stabbed the suspect multiple times in the head, while another shot him in the leg and buttocks.

When authorities loaded Lakanwal into an ambulance, he was nearly naked.

It's not yet clear what kind of surgery doctors performed on him.

Authorities also haven't shared any updates on his current condition or what might have motivated the shocking attack.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said after the shooting that Lakanwal had previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan.

He entered the U.S. in 2021 following the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Investigators are now trying to figure out when and where he may have become radicalized.