On a big, big day in American political history, US president Donald Trump is stress busting by putting his Twitter stream on steroids and decided to go golfing in Virginia, a short drive away from the White House.

NBC, BBC and The Washington Post called the election for Joe Biden at 11:30 am EST, Saturday. "Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!", the Trump Twitter handle informs us.

"I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" is right on top. Twitter got busy slapping warning labels on the president's tweets. Trump was in full golfing gear when he left the White House on Saturday morning: golf shoes, a windbreaker and a white hat. In this election week, when the meaning of the word imminent has been stretched, Saturday is the day we got closure to the Trump versus Biden electoral count.

Biden is up 273-214 in the electoral vote count, his lead over Trump in Pennsylvania is poised at 0.5 percentage points, and his lead just widened to 30,908 votes as per the latest update at 11:24 am EST. Networks waited until Biden went past the 30,000 lead to call Pennsylvania. Biden is expected to be at 33,000 in the next hour when votes come in from a key Philadelphia suburb.

Trump advisers have reportedly been advising the incumbent President to prepare for defeat.