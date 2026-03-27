US Learns Iran Way, Deploys Drone Boats Ahead of First Combat Troops' Landing

United States deploys un-crewed drone boats in operations against Iran

Pentagon says GARC vessels used for maritime patrols in conflict

Drones log over 450 hours and 2,200 nautical miles

Deployment follows challenges in U.S. Navy autonomous vessel development

The Pentagon confirmed on March 26 that the United States has deployed uncrewed drone boats in operations against Iran, marking the first acknowledged use of such vessels in an active conflict. The vessels, known as Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft, have logged hundreds of hours in maritime patrols under Operation Epic Fury. The deployment comes despite ongoing technical and development challenges within the U.S. Navy's autonomous fleet program.

The vessels, known as Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft, or GARC, are designed for maritime surveillance and can be adapted for offensive missions, including explosive strikes.

Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said the drone boats have been used for patrol operations as part of a broader campaign called Operation Epic Fury.

"U.S. forces continue to employ unmanned systems in the Middle East region, including surface drone assets like the GARC," Hawkins said. "This platform, in particular, has successfully logged over 450 underway hours and more than 2,200 nautical miles during maritime patrols."

The Pentagon did not disclose whether the vessels have been used in offensive operations, and Hawkins declined to identify additional unmanned systems currently deployed in the region.

Rise Of Maritime Drones In Modern Conflict

Uncrewed surface vessels have gained prominence in recent conflicts, particularly after Ukraine used explosive-laden drone boats to target Russia's Black Sea Fleet, demonstrating their effectiveness in asymmetric naval warfare.

Iran has also deployed maritime drones in the Gulf, including attacks on oil tankers since the escalation of hostilities with the United States and Israel nearly a month ago.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, has become a focal point of these operations, increasing the strategic importance of surveillance and rapid-response capabilities at sea.

Development Setbacks Shadow US Navy Drone Fleet

The deployment comes despite years of challenges in the U.S. Navy's efforts to build a fleet of autonomous vessels, which are intended to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional warships and submarines.

The program has faced delays tied to technical limitations, cost concerns and testing failures, raising questions about reliability in operational settings.

Previous testing incidents involving GARC vessels included collisions during high-speed maneuvers and mechanical failures that rendered some units inoperable, according to individuals familiar with the program.

Hawkins acknowledged the system remains in development, describing the GARC as an "emerging capability" used to enhance maritime awareness in regional waters under the oversight of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.

The use of autonomous vessels reflects a broader shift in naval strategy, as the United States seeks to expand unmanned capabilities in response to evolving threats and growing competition in global maritime domains.