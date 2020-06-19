The chief medicals officers of the UK have agreed to the fact that the coronavirus or COVID-19 threat level will be lowered one notch to 'epidemic is in general circulation' from the 'transmission is high or rising fast'.

The Joint Biosecurity Centre mentioned that the coronavirus alert level must move from Level 4 (A coronavirus epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising fast) to Level 3 (A coronavirus epidemic is in the general circulation).

COVID-19 in UK

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues," the chief medical officers of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said. "It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localized outbreaks are likely to occur."

