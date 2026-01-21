Two Men Arrested in Separate Drug Busts in Singapore; Over 4Kg of Cannabis, Other Drugs Seized

Two men were arrested on January 17 and 18 for suspected drug trafficking following separate operations that led to the seizure of more than 4kg of cannabis and other controlled drugs, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Tuesday, January 20.

In the first case, a 47-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on January 17 after the police were alerted to suspected drug-related activities at a residential unit near Holland Drive. Officers who attended to the case discovered items believed to be controlled drugs in the unit and subsequently informed CNB.

CNB officers conducted a follow-up operation and arrested the man. During the search, authorities seized about 4,113g of cannabis, 135g of Ice, 31g of Ecstasy, 40 Erimin-5 tablets and various drug paraphernalia. Cash amounting to S$420,383.30 was also recovered.

In a separate operation the following day, CNB officers arrested a 29-year-old Singaporean man in the same area. A search of his residence in Choa Chu Kang led to the seizure of approximately 393g of ketamine, 101g of Ice and 17g of Ecstasy. Cash amounting to S$180.20 was also confiscated.

CNB said the total value of the drugs seized from both cases is estimated to exceed S$123,000. Investigations into both men are ongoing.

Under Singapore law, those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.