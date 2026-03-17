Trump's Appeal on Hormuz Falls Flat, US Allies 'Wait and Watch'; Extend Lip Sympathy Though

The American push to build an international naval coalition in the Strait of Hormuz has largely fallen flat. Despite frantic calls from Washington, most of the world has simply shrugged its shoulders and walked the other way. The White House had hoped to rally a grand fleet to patrol the world's most critical oil passageway, but what they got instead was a diplomatic cold shoulder from almost every corner of the globe.

It is a strange situation. Here you have the world's superpower asking for help, and country after country is making excuses. The Europeans, who usually fall in line on such matters, are acting particularly shy. Germany says it is not their war. Spain and Denmark are hiding behind diplomatic niceties. Even Britain, America's closest ally, is dragging its feet and talking about drones instead of destroyers. The Asians are even more blunt. Japan and South Korea, who drink Gulf oil like water, have practically run for the hills. They want protection, sure, but they do not want to be seen holding a gun while getting it.

What makes this rejection sting is the sheer silence from most capitals. Nobody wants to be the one caught on America's speed dial when things go wrong in the Gulf. It is as if the entire world has collectively decided that this particular fire is best watched from a safe distance. As one European diplomat put it rather candidly, "We are not going to jump just because America says jump."

Here is a country-wise breakdown of the US appeal for partners to secure the Strait of Hormuz, based on the latest official statements and reports.

United Kingdom

The Americans have been quite specific with London, asking for warships or those fancy mine-hunting drones. Prime Minister Keir Starmer did have a word with President Trump about keeping the strait open, but he is playing it safe. They are okay with sending support stuff like drones, things that keep them at arm's length from the fighting. But putting British aircraft carriers right in the danger zone? No chance. Starmer is scared of getting dragged into a bigger mess. And the Americans, well, they have made it clear they "will remember" who showed up and who did not when this is all over.

France

The French get it. They know someone has to keep an eye on the strait. They have been chatting with their European and Asian friends about maybe setting up some sort of international escort service for ships. But here is the catch with Paris, they will not lift a finger until "the circumstances permit." Basically, they want the shooting to stop first. It is a classic French move: willing in principle, but not in a hurry to jump into America's lap and join active operations just yet.

Japan

Now Japan is in a tight spot. Almost all the oil they burn comes through that narrow stretch of water, so Washington naturally turned to them. But Tokyo did not even think twice. They slapped down an almost immediate 'no' to joining any US-led military coalition. Sure, they love the idea of safe seas. They just want to do it from the sidelines, maybe share some intelligence or guard their own ships. Getting into a fight they see as escalatory and messy? Absolutely not. Talks will happen, but don't expect Japanese warships.

China

President Trump has been pointing fingers, saying Beijing gets nearly all its Gulf oil via the strait, so they should pitch in. But the Chinese are masters of diplomatic dodging. They put out a statement saying everyone must ensure stable energy supplies and that they will work for de-escalation. That is Beijing-speak for "we are not joining your coalition." They are walking a tightrope, keeping their energy lifeline secure while not ditching their friends in Iran or picking a fight with the West.

South Korea

Seoul has acknowledged the American request, using very diplomatic language about "taking note" and promising to "carefully review" things with the US. But read between the lines. South Korea is just as dependent on Gulf oil as Japan. They would much rather send their own ships to protect their own cargo and call it a solo mission than wave the American flag in a coalition. It gives them cover back home and keeps things less complicated.

Germany

Berlin has been very clear, and you have to give them credit for bluntness. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said straight up, "Will we soon be an active part of this conflict? No." They have ruled out any military participation. The Germans are happy to help with diplomatic stuff, but sending troops or ships? Not happening. They keep saying this is not their fight.

India

India is doing its own thing, as usual. They already have their own warships near the strait, escorting Indian cargo ships because they do not trust anyone else to do it. When asked about joining the US coalition, the official line is that it has "not yet discussed" in a bilateral setting. New Delhi likes to keep its cards close to its chest and protect its own interests independently and keep urging everyone to hold negotiations. Joining a multinational force? Not India's style.

Australia

You would think Australia, being a Quad partner and all, would be first in line. But nope. They have indicated they were not even formally asked, and more importantly, they have no plans to send any military ships. It just shows you how hesitant even the closest American allies have become. Nobody wants to get tangled up in this mess.

European Union (Bloc)

The EU is discussing things, sure. They are talking about maybe expanding their Aspides mission, which currently protects ships in the Red Sea, to cover Hormuz. But the bloc's own top diplomat admitted there is "no appetite" for it among member countries. Talks are happening, models are being discussed, but actual military commitment? Do not hold your breath. The Europeans are tired and wary.

Greece

Greece has drawn a clear red line. They lead the Aspides mission in the Red Sea, and government officials have confirmed that is where it ends. Athens will not extend its naval presence to the Strait of Hormuz. They are drawing a line in the sand, and that line stops at the Red Sea.

Denmark

Denmark is a bit more open, but with conditions. The Foreign Minister said they might consider contributing to European efforts, but only if the goal is clearly de-escalation. It is a cautious kind of openness, a small crack in the door, but it is not a welcome sign. It just means they are not slamming the door shut like some others.

Spain

Spain has quietly distanced itself from any military role. Spanish officials keep bringing up international law and the UN convention on the sea. It is a polite way of saying they prefer legal frameworks and de-escalation to sending warships. A diplomatic way to opt out.

Sweden

Sweden has also made it clear they are staying out of any military participation. Like many others, they are putting their money on diplomatic solutions and not on American-led naval patrols.

Poland

Poland has indicated they are not joining the military effort either. Just another NATO ally deciding to sit this one out on the bench.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been very straightforward. Speaking in Kota Kinabalu, he said Malaysia "will not intervene militarily." Period. They can protest the violence and call for peace, but sending troops is out of the question. He believes disputes must be solved through dialogue and negotiation. Interestingly, he mentioned that even Saudi Arabia and others have reached out to Kuala Lumpur asking if they could help mediate. So Malaysia sees its role as a talker, not a fighter.

Russia

Moscow is actively opposing the whole idea of an expanded Western coalition in the Gulf. Their argument is simple: sending more warships will only make things worse, not better. They keep pushing for a regional security setup involving Gulf countries and Iran. It is a convenient position that aligns them with Tehran and lets them poke holes in America's plans to park its navy near strategic choke points.

Canada

Ottawa is playing the supportive friend who does not actually show up to help you move houses. They have expressed diplomatic support for freedom of navigation, which is nice. Canadian officials have a history of backing maritime security in principle.

But they always add the caveat that any effort must respect international law and not widen the conflict. So, moral support? Yes. Warships? Probably not.