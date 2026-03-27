Trump Orders TSA Pay Amid DHS Shutdown As Airport Delays Mount Nationwide [WATCH]

Trump orders immediate pay for TSA agents during DHS shutdown

Around 50,000 airport security workers unpaid for nearly six weeks

Senate fails repeatedly to pass Homeland Security funding legislation

Legal and funding questions raised over executive order authority

President Donald Trump said on March 26 he will order immediate payments to Transportation Security Administration agents amid a prolonged Department of Homeland Security funding lapse. The shutdown, now nearing six weeks, has left roughly 50,000 airport security officers unpaid and contributed to widespread delays across U.S. airports. The move raises legal and fiscal questions as Congress remains deadlocked on funding.

The announcement comes as a partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency responsible for border security and transportation safety, approaches its sixth week following repeated failures in the Senate to pass funding legislation.

Approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers have been working without full pay since mid-February, contributing to operational strain and extended wait times at major airports nationwide.

"I am using my authorities under the Law to protect our Great Country," Trump said in a post, adding that the order would ensure agents are paid and help "stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports."

Senate Deadlock And Legal Questions Over Executive Authority

The Senate has failed seven times to advance legislation funding the Department of Homeland Security, falling short of the 60 votes required to proceed in the latest attempt.

The funding impasse reflects broader disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over budget provisions and oversight measures tied to immigration enforcement agencies.

Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi said he welcomed the move but questioned its legality.

"I'm happy the president's taking this type of action," Suozzi said, adding that "we have to find out if it's legal."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune described the measure as a temporary fix that could ease pressure on negotiations but would not resolve the broader funding gap.

"It is a short term solution," Thune said, while indicating that lawmakers still aim to pass a comprehensive funding package.

Airport Disruptions And Worker Pay Concerns Intensify

The shutdown has had direct operational consequences, with airport security lines stretching for hours in some locations as staffing pressures increase.

Lawmakers from both parties acknowledged the strain on frontline workers, though they differed on responsibility for the funding lapse.

Representative Rosa DeLauro said the delay in payments was avoidable.

"It is shameful the Trump administration chose not to pay them for 41 days," DeLauro said, questioning why action was not taken sooner.

Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham and John Barrasso, supported the decision, describing it as necessary to restore airport operations and maintain workforce stability.

Uncertainty remains over how payments would be funded without congressional approval, as officials have not clarified the source of the funds under the proposed executive order.

The dispute unfolds alongside broader political tensions in Washington, including debates over election laws, immigration policy and federal spending priorities, which continue to complicate efforts to reopen the Department of Homeland Security.