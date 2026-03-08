Trump Launches Military Coalition Against Cartels, Announces Americas Cartel Coalition At Security Summit

Trump announces Americas Counter Cartel Coalition at Shield of the Americas Summit.

Seventeen countries reportedly agree to join multinational anti-cartel military effort.

Coalition to coordinate intelligence, operations and cross-border security actions.

Trump says cartels pose national security threat across Western Hemisphere.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump of the United States claimed to have created a new multinational military coalition to break the strong drug cartels that exist in the Western Hemisphere.

In his address at the first Shield of the Americas Summit, Trump stated that the project would unite governments and armed forces of the entire region in an effort of coordination to deal with organised criminal networks that deal drugs and cause violence.

Trump addressed the people on this historic day to declare a brand new military coalition to end criminals in our region.

He added that the coalition will be called the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition and it will be a collaboration towards enhancing security in the region.

Diplomats in the Region Support Combined Security Operations

According to Trump, the leaders in the summit had approved that the threat presented by transnational cartels was so serious and could not be ignored anymore.

He said that it was common to the leaders of the present day that we could not and would not abide by the lawlessness any longer within the borders of our hemisphere.

U.S. authorities said that the representatives of 17 countries are already willing to join the coalition.

According to Trump, the United States would be the intelligence, operational coordination, and military leader of the alliance.

I have our forces collaborating with yours, in most instances, said he. The United States is looking forward to the further development of that co-operation and broadening in the near future.

The coalition will be concerned with sharing of intelligence, combination and cross border cooperation that would lead to the reduction of cartel infrastructure and leadership chains.

Trump Demands the Military to Take on the Cartels

Trump contended that the organized level and magnitude of criminal organizations need armed retaliation.

I have to defeat these enemies only by the power of our militaries, said he.

"We have to use our military. You have to use your military."

He said that because of numerous drug trafficking networks several of them have attained the capability that matches national armed forces.

Trump said that many of the cartels have evolved advanced military operations. In other instances, they even claim that they are stronger than the army in the state.

Trump was also alerting that political stability is threatened by the existence of cartel activities and this might enable foreign enemies to increase their presence in the Americas.

He said these criminal gangs are brutal and a threat to the national security is unbearable.

They create a threatening point of entry of external enemies to our region.

Organized Crimes Long Associated with Region Stabilization

The transnational drug cartels in Latin America and the Caribbean have a long history of conducting narcotics trafficking, smuggling arms and organised violence on a large scale.

Their stock supply networks the North American markets with drugs and tend to dominate partially in Central and South America where government and community instability has been fuelled by corruption, weak institutions and violence.

The officials of the United States claimed that the new coalition would enhance region collaboration against these criminal groups and enhance the coordination of the security forces in the hemisphere.