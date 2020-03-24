The chief of staff of the Nigerian president has tested positive for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19, as source informed as reported by Reuters. Abba Kyari, who is in his 70s brings the disease inside the immediate circle of the 77-year-old president Muhammadu Buhari.

The chief of the staff has a history of medical complications, which include diabetes and he is the gatekeeper to the president. Many of the people who is wishing to deal with Buhari must go through Kyari, that include Nigeria's top politicians and businessmen.

Coronavirus crisis

He traveled to Germany in early March with a delegation of other Nigerian officials for meetings with Siemens AG. It is unclear if he self-isolated upon his return to Nigeria. A presidency spokesman did not comment on whether Buhari has been tested. The president himself has undisclosed medical ailments, and spent five months in London for treatments in 2017.

