Suspect on the Run After Shooting Indiana Judge, Wife at Their Home

An Indiana judge and his wife were wounded in a shooting at their residence over the weekend, prompting an ongoing manhunt for the suspect, authorities said.

Tippecanoe County Superior Court Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were shot at their home on Sunday, Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush confirmed. Police said Monday that both victims are in stable condition.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched to the couple's home around 2:17 p.m. Sunday, where they found both suffering from gunshot wounds. Judge Meyer sustained an injury to his arm, while his wife was injured in the hip. Investigators recovered shell casings at the scene. The motive behind the shooting is not yet known.

The investigation is active and involves multiple agencies, including the FBI. No arrests have been made. Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said all available resources are being deployed to identify and capture those responsible. He expressed confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and thanked local, state, and federal partners assisting with the case.

In a statement released on behalf of herself and her husband, Kimberly Meyer voiced appreciation for law enforcement and emergency responders. She also thanked the community for its support and acknowledged the medical personnel who treated them after the shooting.

Judge Meyer has served on the Tippecanoe County Superior Court since being elected in 2014. His previous roles include working as a public defender in Tippecanoe County and serving on the Lafayette City Council.

The judges of Tippecanoe County said Monday that proceedings in Judge Meyer's courtroom will continue without disruption, noting widespread offers of assistance from judges across the state.

Chief Justice Rush urged Indiana judges to be especially attentive to their personal security, advising them to coordinate with local law enforcement. She emphasized that the alleged shooter remains at large and condemned the attack, stating that violence against judges or their families is unacceptable and undermines the rule of law.