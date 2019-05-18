Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has conducted two separate operations and seized a large amount of drugs worth almost S$100,000. During the operations officers arrested six Singaporean allege drug offenders.

During the first operation when the CNB received information on an impending drug transaction in the vicinity of Tanjong Pagar, its officers went to that area and spotted two suspected drug traffickers on Thursday, May 16.

Both the alleged drug traffickers parted ways after they met. Officers noticed that while one of them, aged 38, returned to his residence in the same vicinity, the other suspect, a 44-year-old, departed the vicinity in a taxi.

The 44-year-old Singaporean was arrested by a CNB team when his taxi came to a stop along Victoria Street. When the officials searched the man they found 32g of 'Ice' and an improvised drug-smoking apparatus.

Meanwhile, another team of officers raided the residence of the 38-year-old suspect and arrested the man immediately. From that unit, CNB recovered almost 7g of 'Ice and some drug-taking utensils. Later, when the officers escorted the alleged trafficker to the lift lobby on the 16th floor of the block, they found about 5g of cannabis and four fragmented 'Ecstasy' tablets in a dry riser. Later, CNB also tracked down another Singaporean male suspect, aged 39, in the vicinity of the block.

On Thursday evening, CNB officials raided a unit in the vicinity of Upper Boon Keng Road and arrested the fourth suspect, aged 45. As per CNB, the arrested Singaporean is believed to be associated with the 38-year-old arrested suspect earlier.

After conducting a search in the unit the officials successfully recovered about 23g of 'Ice', 29 Erimin-5 tablets, 19 'Ecstasy' tablets and a small amount of ketamine and new psychoactive substances (NPS).

A separate team of CNB officers raided a unit in the vicinity of Bishan Street 12 on the same day and arrested two alleged drug offenders, aged between 30 and 33. Prior to the arrest, the officials spotted one of the suspects was disposing off something down the rubbish chute.

First, the CNB officials raided their unit and found almost 153g of synthetic cannabis, 16 Erimin-5 tablets, 15 'Ecstasy' tablets, a small amount of 'Ice' and some drug utensils. Later, when they searched the chute bin on the ground level, they uncovered about 518g of 'Ice', 39g of ketamine, 953 'Ecstasy' tablets, 260 Erimin-5 tablets and some drug-taking utensils from a plastic bag.

The amount seized in the operations,"580g of 'Ice', is enough to feed the addiction of about 331 abusers for a week," CNB said.

The news release added that these six offenders are currently under their custody and further investigation on all of these alleged drug traffickers is going on.