Six Crew Members Rescued Within 30 Minutes After Vessel Sinks in Singapore Waters

Six crew members were rescued within half an hour after their vessel sank in Singapore's waters, with all reported to be safe, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Monday, January 19.

In a social media post, the MPA said the incident occurred sometime last week, although the exact date and location were not disclosed. The small craft was first spotted in distress by a nearby vessel, which alerted the Marine Safety Control Centre.

Upon receiving the alert, the MPA said it immediately deployed its vessels to the scene. The Police Coast Guard (PCG) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also informed to assist with the response.

The six crew members were found treading water and were swiftly rescued by PCG officers. One of the men required medical attention and was treated by the SCDF at the scene.

All six men were reported to be safe following the rescue. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the sinking are ongoing.