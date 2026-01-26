Singaporean Loses Nearly S$2,000 in Batam Market Pickpocketing Case; Suspect Arrested

A 73-year-old Singaporean man fell victim to a pickpocketing incident while shopping at a market in Batam, Indonesia, with local police later arresting a suspect believed to be responsible for the theft.

According to Indonesian media outlet Batam News Online, the incident took place at around 11 am on Friday, January 23, at Pasar Jodoh on Batam island. The victim, identified as Lim Choon Hua, was browsing fruit stalls when a man allegedly approached him from behind, touched his legs and claimed to be giving him a massage.

As Lim bent forward in surprise, the man took the opportunity to remove his wallet from his trouser pocket before fleeing. An Instagram video posted by Batam News Online on the same day showed Lim, dressed in a checkered shirt, black shorts and slippers, speaking anxiously to bystanders while pacing the market area.

In the video, Lim was seen holding what appeared to be his Singapore passport and was heard saying in Malay that his identity card was missing. Onlookers advised him to lodge a police report, according to a report by Shin Min Daily News.

Lim's wallet reportedly contained about S$1,700 in cash, 3.2 million Indonesian rupiah (about S$244), three debit cards and his identity card. A vendor told Indonesian media that Lim had been alone at the market when someone stepped forcefully on his foot, momentarily distracting him. It was only after this distraction that he realised his wallet was missing.

The vendor added that Lim grew suspicious of a man nearby and asked to check his pockets, but the wallet was not found. Despite the circumstances, Lim later went to the police station to report the loss of his documents rather than file a formal pickpocketing report, Batam News Online reported.

First Inspector Noval Adimas Ardianto was quoted as saying that Lim had applied for a certificate of loss for his identity card and debit cards. Barelang Police Chief Angkoloh said police reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the area and identified the suspect as Badri Alexson, also known as Edo.

Badri was arrested at his boarding house on Saturday, January 24. He later confessed to the theft and admitted to carrying out about three similar acts in the past, police said, adding that he is a repeat offender.

Police recovered several items from the suspect, including Lim's wallet and identity card, money exchange receipts, the clothing and bag allegedly used during the crime, as well as a mobile phone. Badri is currently being held at the Lubuk Baja police station as investigations continue.