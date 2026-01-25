Singapore: Three Motorcyclists Rushed to Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash on BKE

Three motorcyclists were taken to hospital following an accident involving a car and three motorcycles on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday, January 24.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 7.20 am along the BKE towards the Woodlands Checkpoint. Two of the motorcyclists, aged 27 and 30, were conveyed to hospital while conscious, while a 28-year-old man was taken unconscious.

The driver of the car, a 61-year-old man, is assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

Videos and photographs shared on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook page showed at least two motorcycles parked along the roadside, with two lanes cordoned off using traffic cones. One motorcycle appeared badly damaged and was seen flipped on its side a short distance away.

In the footage, a man wearing a neon vest was seen attending to a person seated at the edge of the road, while several bystanders stood nearby. Other images showed motorists gathered around a person lying on the road, with two ambulances at the scene.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued a traffic advisory at about 8.20am, informing motorists that one of the four lanes on the BKE after Exit 8 was blocked due to the accident. It warned of heavy traffic building up before Exit 10A.

In a subsequent update at 12.25 pm, ICA said the accident site had been cleared and all lanes on the expressway had reopened. The police investigations are still ongoing.