Singapore Steps Up Border, Health Measures After Nipah Virus Cases Reported in India

Singapore will begin temperature screening for travellers arriving on flights from areas affected by the Nipah virus, as authorities step up precautionary measures following a reported outbreak in West Bengal, India.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Wednesday, January 28, that the move forms part of Singapore's initial response to the outbreak, which has seen two confirmed cases.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also enhance surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia and work with its network of primary care providers to increase vigilance for potential infections. Singapore is closely monitoring developments in West Bengal, where the latest outbreak marks India's seventh Nipah virus episode since 2001.

The Nipah virus is mainly transmitted through exposure to bats or through consumption of food products, such as date palm sap or fruits, contaminated by bats. CDA said Singapore's ongoing bio-surveillance programmes, which have monitored local bat populations since 2011, have not detected the virus domestically.

However, the agency noted that the current outbreak in West Bengal is believed to involve human-to-human transmission, although such spread remains rare. Transmission in this instance was reported to have occurred within hospital settings, with no sustained community transmission identified so far.

In addition to temperature screening at points of entry, medical practitioners and laboratories in Singapore will be required to immediately notify CDA of all suspected and confirmed Nipah virus cases. Hospitals and emergency departments have also been alerted to remain vigilant, particularly when treating patients with compatible symptoms and a recent travel history to affected areas.

Health advisories will be issued to travellers entering and leaving Singapore. Inbound travellers will be advised to seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell after travel, while outbound travellers will be provided with guidance on health precautions to reduce infection risk.

CDA said it is also engaging counterparts in South Asia to better understand the evolving situation and contribute to efforts to establish a global platform for reporting genome sequencing of detected cases.

"Should new information emerge to indicate an increased public health risk to Singapore, CDA stands ready to introduce additional public health measures," the agency said, as quoted by CNA.

Sharing CDA's advisory on Facebook, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said constant vigilance is necessary as deadly outbreaks can occur from time to time around the world. He added that sustained human-to-human transmission is a key concern, noting that outbreaks limited to animal-to-human transmission or close-contact settings pose a lower risk of widespread spread compared with diseases such as Sars or Covid-19.

CDA advised travellers to affected areas to take precautions, including avoiding raw date palm sap and fruits that may have been contaminated by bats, avoiding contact with unwell individuals and animals such as bats and pigs, consuming fully cooked food, and maintaining good personal hygiene.

Travellers who develop symptoms during or after travel should seek medical care promptly and inform doctors of their travel history and potential exposures.

The Nipah virus has an estimated fatality rate of between 40% and 75% and can cause severe illness, including respiratory distress and brain inflammation. Early symptoms typically resemble flu-like illness, such as fever and headache, and may progress to more serious complications.

Several countries in the region have also introduced precautionary measures. Thailand has begun screening passengers at major airports receiving direct flights from West Bengal, while Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal have implemented screening protocols. Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the country's health security system is prepared to respond, while Vietnam and China have strengthened monitoring at borders and within communities.