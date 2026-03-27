Singapore: Search Underway After Sea Collision Leaves One Missing Off Southern Islands

Search and rescue operations are ongoing after one person went missing early on Friday morning, March 27, following a collision between a pleasure craft and a supply vessel off Singapore's Southern Islands.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said that it was alerted to the incident at around 4.15 am. The missing individual had been on board the pleasure craft at the time of the collision.

Two other who were also on the pleasure craft have since been rescued and are reported to be safe. Meanwhile, all crew members on board the supply vessel have been accounted for, with no injuries reported.

MPA has deployed patrol craft to the area, working alongside the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force's Marine Division in an ongoing search effort. The authorities have also issued navigational broadcasts, advising vessels in the vicinity to remain vigilant and assist in keeping a lookout.

MPA added that it is in contact with the family of the missing person and is providing the necessary support during the search operation.

Earlier, a post on Instagram by a user claimed that her brother had gone missing following the collision. She added that he had been driving one of the vessels involved.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collision are still ongoing.